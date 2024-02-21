by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

After being reappointed for his second five-year term on the Long Beach Board of Trustees in early February, Tom Carpenter gave the city Board of Aldermen and the Long Beach School District a letter of resignation Tuesday, February 20, 2024. According to the letter, Carpenter recently changed law firms to one with the school board’s counsel, Jim Simpson.

As a defense attorney in the same law firm (Wise Carter in Gulfport) with Simpson, Carpenter asked the Ethics Commission if it would be possible to hold on to this position. Officials told Carpenter it was not in good faith to be in this position, so he sent the letter to the city of Long Beach first to submit the letter of resignation.

Long Beach Mayor George Bass acknowledged the wonderful job Carpenter accomplished in the five years he served as a school board member. Long Beach School Board President Tim Pierce expressed, “It will be hard to replace such an amazing school board member like Tom. His dedication, passion, and expertise have made a lasting impact on the Long Beach School District.”

Carpenter offered any assistance with any future projects the school board may have if needed.

According to the city advertisement; which will be published for the next week editions in The Gazebo Gazette, any person desiring to be considered an applicant for such office of trustee, or any person or civic organization desiring to submit the name of any person as an applicant, may so do by filing a curriculum vitae or resume with the City Clerk (cityclerk@cityoflongbeachms.com) of Long Beach, Miss. no later than 5:00 o’clock p.m. on Monday, the 25th day of March, 2024.

The resume shall include, but is not limited to, the name, address of the applicant, his or her work history and qualifications, and the name, address, and present employment of the applicant’s spouse, and any supplemental information as may be required by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

After the interview process, the Long Beach Board of Aldermen will appoint the new school board member April 16, 2024 to fill the term of Carpenter.