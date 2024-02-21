by Hunter Dawkins, Owner/Publisher – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Firefighter Class 207 of the Mississippi State Fire Academy is making a difference and twenty-eight (28) members will graduate from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson, Miss. Thursday, February 22, 2024. In this established class, Aden Purchner will represent the Pass Christian Fire Department (PCFD) and is one of only two Mississippi Gulf Coast firefighters that will graduate from the academy.

“Very proud of Aden and what he has accomplished,” said Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon. “I’m also very happy that he decided to come be a part of our department. MSFA is a great academy that produces great firefighters and it’s wonderful to graduate from there. Aden is a fourth-generation firefighter with PCFD and this is something that has never been done before and may never happen again. His great grandfather was a training officer for PCFD and trained many of our bravest.”

This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials, and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.

The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Kelly Elliott believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent.

“We are confident the immediate impact and positive difference these firefighters will make, not only within their departments but also in their communities, will truly be substantial.” said Director Elliott.