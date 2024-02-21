Undergraduate students in the University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) School of Ocean Science and Engineering (SOSE) have unique opportunities to prepare them for work in the blue economy, including through a partnership with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) con- ducting field work in the Gulf of Mexico.

Dr. Jennifer Walker, associate dean for Coastal Operations in the College of Arts and Sciences, is a partner in this effort, helping students to excel in the world of marine science and biology through an intersession course emphasizing shipboard field and laboratory research that took place aboard the R/V Point Sur.

For five days after the vessel left the Port of Gulfport and sailed toward Tampa, Fla., those aboard were immersed in marine biology, chemistry, biology, geology and an experience of a lifetime.

“I want our students to have more experience with techniques. If they go to graduate school or work for an agency, they are expected to know how to do some of these things,” Dr. Walker said.

Dr. Walker didn’t have the same experience with hands-on shipboard work when she was an undergraduate student.

But as a professor, she’s utilizing the many resources at USM to give her students an opportunity to gain skills that will help them obtain future work in marine science and biology. Through her intersession class, the cruise is offered twice a year to juniors and seniors, with a maximum of eight students who can participate in the cruise aboard the R/V Point Sur.