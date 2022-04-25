Gazebo Gazette

Anderson Dulaney, a sophomore at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) from Long Beach, won two matches for Gulf Coast as the Bulldogs finished second in the NJCAA Region 23 Tennis Tournament to earn a spot in the national tourney.

He won at No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles in MGCCC’s win over Meridian, and was one game away from closing out his singles court against Jones when the match ended.

The Bulldogs got the clinching point against Meridian from Dulaney (So., Long Beach/Long Beach) in No. 4 singles just minutes after Kyle Bond won his No. 5 singles match.

Dulaney lost the first set 6-4 against Meridian’s William McCullough and was down early in the second set before clawing back. He took the second set 6-4, then won three of the last four points in the third-round tiebreaker to win 10-6.

“Anderson is a guy who will stay out there all day long,” Blackburn said. “He wants the match to come down to him. He’s one of those guys that embraces the opportunity. He’s wasn’t playing his best tennis today but he figured out a way to win. That’s what really separates good players and great players. Today he was a great player for figuring that out.”

No. 15 Mississippi Gulf Coast couldn’t defend its NJCAA Region 23 men’s tennis title Saturday, falling to No. 14 Jones 5-2 on the Bobcats’ home court.

The Bulldogs had won last year on the same court, but couldn’t match that feat this time around. Gulf Coast clinched a berth in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship by advancing to the finals.

Dulaney earned MACC All Conference where only six players were picked from all teams by the coaches based on performance and contribution to the team.