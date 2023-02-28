Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach School District (LBSD) and Pass Christian School District (PCSD) were recognized by the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) with a Beacon Award for earning a letter grade of “A” under the Mississippi Department of Education’s Accountability Performance Ratings at its recent 51ST Annual Conference in Jackson Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work and achievements of our students and teachers,” said LBSD Superintendent Dr. Talia Lock. “Our district motto of Excellence in Education is practiced daily, and it shows in their successes in the classroom and beyond.”

“We are extremely proud of the work our students and teachers do each year,” expressed PCSD Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers. “Our success is also a result of the partnership we have with our families and community. Congratulations to the Pirate team and community for once again earning MSBA’s highest honor.”

According to the Superintendent, the Pass Christian School District has received the Lighthouse Beacon Award eleven times.

LBSD Board President Tim Pierce was happy to accept the Beacon Award on behalf of the district.

“We are proud of our district’s accomplishments. Our success is built on great students, teachers, and administrators who value education and make strides every day to reach higher and higher goals. Their success is evident in their A rating and earning the number one district ranking in the state this year.” Pierce said.

The MSBA recognizes school district leadership teams (board members and Superintendents) for their efforts in meeting the rigorous state and federal accountability standards through their Lighthouse School Leader Awards Program which applauds outstanding student achievement, based on student performance.