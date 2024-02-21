by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

The Pass Christian Pirates defeated Forest High School 57-48 on Saturday, February 17, at home to advance to the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs. The victory was the Pirates’ 16th win in their last 17 games as they improved to 24-8 overall on the season.

Pass Christian head coach Buddy Kennedy commented, “We did just enough to get the win. We got up by nine points early in the game and then in the third period we let them get back into the contest by tying it up at 44-44. That was uncharacteristic of us because we hang our hat on our defense. That appeared to be a wake-up call for us and we stepped up the effort.”

The Pirates jumped out to a 17-8 lead at the end of the first period. Forest cut the lead to 32-27 by intermission.

At the end of the third period, the Pirates nursed a 42-40 lead.

With 5:06 remaining, Forest knotted the score at 44-44.

Kyran Laneaux sparked the Pirate surge with a 6-0 run highlighted by a steal and dunk with 1:38 left in the game with the Pirates up 54-44.

LJ Jaynes led Pass Christian with 16 points followed by Laneaux with 15 points, Joshua Jackson 8, and Brendan Necaise with 8 points. Curly Robinson led Forest with 17 points.

The Pirates will take on top-ranked Raymond at 5:30 p.m. today at Pearl River Community College.