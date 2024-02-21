by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Tuesday night’s meeting involved a number of issues, but the retirement of two city department heads was not expected to be the main issues discussed. However, the February 20, 2024 Board of Aldermen meeting at the Pass Christian Municipal Court saw the retirement announcements of City Clerk Ron Duckworth and Fire Chief Dwight Gordon.

After the reading of bids for city projects by Duckworth and deep dialogue with the Pass Christian harbor greenspace, the city clerk’s retirement was listed as the first agenda item that would be effective March 14, 2024. Since the city does not have any current replacement or advertisement until this week’s edition of The Gazebo Gazette, Duckworth will continue to work in a limited capacity or in a consulting role.

Previously, the city hired Duckworth March 31, 2022 from the city of Waveland where he was comptroller since 2015. Upon Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty’s recommendation, the Board unanimously approved the hire of Duckworth as the city’s new city clerk at a salary of $65,000 per year.

Duckworth was appointed by the Board of Alderman before last week’s resignation of Waveland’s City Clerk Mickey Lagasse. Originally from the Jackson area, the city clerk worked in the healthcare industry.

Ward 3 Alderman Kirk Kimball spoke of the honesty and loyalty Duckworth has provided during his time. “He lives by his words” and acknowledged getting to know him better on a personal note.

The city clerk thanked the city and expressed how great a place to live Pass Christian is and will continue to help during the transition.

Finally, Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon announced his retirement effect May 31, 2024 and asked the city to authorize a replacement with a start date of June 1, 2024. This will be 21 years with the Pass Christian Fire Department, as Gordon came onboard May 22, 2003 after serving in the military.

Gordon was not present at the Tuesday meeting. Qualified candidates are asked to present their candidacy to the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen at the March 19, 2024 meeting.

Both positions will be advertised by The Gazebo Gazette.