Gazebo Gazette

On Thursday, February 22nd, 2024, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ricky Keith Bane from rural Pass Christian, Mississippi on one felony count of commercial burglary.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024, Harrison County Deputies responded to Sai’s Quickstop, located at Kiln Delisle Road in rural Pass Christian for the report of burglary of a business.

Upon further investigation, the suspect was identified as Ricky Keith Bane. Bane was located at Point Set Road in Bay St. Louis, Miss. and was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Ricky Keith Bane was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility and charged with one felony count of commercial burglary. Bane is being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 dollar bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.