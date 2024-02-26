Pass Christian Police Department Issues a Silver Alert for Missing Man

Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has activated the Silver Alert notification on behalf of the Pass Christian Police Department as they conduct search for a missing man.

Pass Christian Police Officials say Madhi Suluki, 82, of Pass Christian, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 24, at about 1pm in the 200 block of Alicia Street, walking in an unknown direction wearing a maroon shirt and matching maroon pants.

Suliki is described as standing at 5′6 and weighing 220 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

Family members say Mahdi Suluki suffers from a medical condition of dementia that may impair his judgment.

The community is asked if you see this man, please call 911 or contact thePass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3300.