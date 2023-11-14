Following a month-long advertisement for these positions, the city of Pass Christian filled two administrative appointments at the recent Board of Aldermen meeting Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

After City Clerk Ron Duckworth opened the bids for the East Small Craft Harbor, the position for Senior Accountant and Community Development Inspector; which had both been approved in the recent budget, were brought upon the agenda by Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty.

The Senior Accountant position was filled by Ariel Stirgus with unanimous approval on a salary of $45,000 a year with a start date of November 14 along with a 90-day probationary period. The salary proposed was more than the amount budgeted but due to hiring being delayed, the projected cost for the 2023-24 FY will be in line with the amount of $39,500 that was approved.