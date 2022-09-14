Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Mississippi Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Electric Line-Worker Training program on September 14. With 15 students, training in the program began September 6 at the college.

“MGCCC partners with Mississippi Power and local electric cooperatives to provide the safest, most comprehensive training to the next generation of line-workers. This career represents a high-demand field that provides a livable wage,” said Dr. Jonathan Woodward, executive vice president of Teaching and Learning/Community Campus. “The Electric Lineworker partnership with Mississippi Power will help energize the community and bolster the economy to climb new heights.”

The 13-week program is offered at no cost to students. It provides them specialized instruction in certification areas required by the electrical power industry. Upon completion, students are prepared for an entry-level position as an electrical power-line installer or repairer. The curriculum focuses on basic safety, basic electricity, pole climbing, and bucket truck operation, along with other basic skills needed for entry-level work in the utilities field.

“I know this program will yield great results for MGCCC and Mississippi Power,” said Mississippi Power President and CEO Anthony Wilson. “These win-win relationships are an integral part of developing the skills needed in tomorrow’s workforce. Students will emerge from this program with marketable certifications and talents needed to acquire great-paying jobs and rewarding careers.”

An additional MOU will be signed by Mississippi Power with the MGCCC Foundation for the donation of a material handler bucket truck and a digger derrick truck for use in lineworker training.