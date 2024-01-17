by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, Pass Christian Main Street President Anita Giani discussed a number of past events in a quarterly report to the city board of aldermen meeting, but also acknowledged her stepping down in her leadership role. The city group decided to move forward with appointing Wendy Diaz del Valle to chair the organization after Robin Rafferty was recently named their executive director.

Giani spoke of the great success for Cruisin’ the Coast with the city and all department heads help while also speaking of how great the Farm to Table event was at the Davis Pavilion. The five course cuisine was recognized for the outstanding service and assistance from the city.

Finally, the Main Street president spoke of the Randolph Center and a few problems concerning the community center. Giani addressed a few problems starting with the drainage and how this would affect the painting project the city authorized. According to Giani; after a recent thunderstorm, the contractor in charge of the painting could see his hands when placing them on the surface following the downpour.

Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot interrupted Giani to make the aldermen realize this was an agenda item up for discussion later, but told her this was merely a report not any update.

Giani thanked the city for hearing the report and stated that she was not leaving the Main Street board of directors, but just stepping down as president.