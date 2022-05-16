Gazebo Gazette

Our Lady Academy hosted its Annual Senior Awards Ceremony on May 10, 2022, at Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center. The Class of 2022 students were recognized for their outstanding character, academic achievements, extracurricular achievements, and service achievements.

Principal Marilyn Pigott addressed the parents and students of the Class of 2022.

“The Class of 2022 sits here having established some milestones as a class of 41 students. These ladies did not quit working during their senior year, but instead, worked hard throughout their senior year. All 41 members maintained or raised their overall GPA and the class can boast an overall class GPA of 3.79. I also congratulate you for a scholarship accomplishment of more than $5.1 million dollars to date. That number translates to an average of over $125,000 per student. Along with academics, this class has been outstanding in the area of serving others. Overall, the Class of 2022 has completed 5,220 service hours.”

Each year students are nominated by the faculty for senior awards and scholarships. The awards were presented by Mrs. Theresa St. Mary.

This is the first year for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Hospitality Scholarship. The goal of the scholarship is to recognize and encourage students to pursue Hospitality related programs of study. This year’s first recipient is Jame’ Crowder.

The Madison Katherine Conaway Legacy of Kindness Scholarship was created in memory of Madison Conaway, a 2010 OLA graduate. The scholarship was created with the characteristics of Madison in mind which included: compassionate, selfless, resilient, fearless, and inquisitive. The recipient of this scholarship is Nina Palazzo.

P.E.O., a philanthropic and educational organization, Chapter U in Diamondhead presented the STAR Scholarship which recognizes Young Women of Stellar Achievement. Katie Pennell, was named a STAR Scholarship.

Coast Cares Foundation is a local nonprofit that provides scholarships for students to pursue their dreams of continuing their education in either post-secondary education or technical education. This year, Coast Cares Foundation awarded Katie Pennell a 2022 Scholarship Award.

Frigo Orthodontics has awarded scholarships to current or former patients who focus on academics, service and character. This year Suzie Brown was the recipient of the Frigo Orthodontics Scholarship.

The Elena Marie Lorenza Lucore Ambassador Award is presented to a member of the Ambassador Club whose character mirrors the memorable qualities that Elena possessed and shared with everyone she met. This award is presented to the ambassador that has shown compassion, kindness, and has inconspicuously performed authentic acts of Christianity, and most of all, has shared her inner joy and laughter with others. The recipient of this award was Abby Whaley.

The Dana Hebert Award recognizes a graduating senior who exhibits a great dedication and love of art. Along with the award, this student receives a scholarship towards the pursuit of art. The recipient of this year’s Dana Hebert award was Suzie Brown.

The American Citizenship Award is presented to the student that shows a positive attitude, strength of character, understands civic responsibility, and promotes citizenship among her peers. The nominees were Vaeda Hobbs, Morgan Roth, and Eugenie Saunders. This year’s American Citizenship Award was presented to Eugenie Saunders.

The Chamber of Commerce Award is presented each year for exceptional character and respect of peers and faculty. The nominees were Natalie Klein, Nina Palazzo, and Ella Taylor. This year’s Chamber of Commerce Award was presented to Ella Taylor.

The Achievement Award is given by the Our Lady Academy faculty to the student who has shown the most improvement, effort, and progress in her academic work. The nominees were Sydney Burrell, Haley Cox, and Eugenie Saunders. This year’s Achievement Award was presented to Sydney Burrell.

The American Legion Award is presented to the student who, in service to her community, has shown high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, companionship, and character. The nominees were Vaeda Hobbs, Colleen Nolan, and Ella Taylor. This year’s American Legion Award was presented to Colleen Nolan.

The Hull Award is one of OLA’s very special traditions is to honor an outstanding senior as the best all-around athlete here at OLA. This award is named after Harry Hull who taught at OLA in the Mathematics Department for 30 years. Hull soon became known as Coach Hull as he founded, promoted, and coached many of our athletic teams. Coach Hull and Waddy LeBourgeois created the first women’s high school soccer team in Mississippi in 1988. This year’s Hull Award was presented to Rylie Moore.

Each year the Mississippi High School Activities Association recognizes scholar-athletes from across the state. The Lindy Callahan Award is given to one male and one female athlete from each of the eight MHSAA divisions. Abby Whaley was this year OLA’s Lindy Callahan nominee.