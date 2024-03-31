Gazebo Gazette

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, has issued a beach water contact advisory for Pass Christian West Beach.

The beach is not closed; however, there may be an increased risk of illness associated with swimming in this area. When water samples show that bacteria levels are safe for contact, the advisory will be lifted.

Again, an ADVISORY has been issued for:

Pass Christian West Beach — the affected area is from Fort Henry Avenue east to Elliot St. (Station 5)

ADVISORIES REMAIN for:

Pass Christian Central Beach — the affected area is from Henderson Ave. to Hiern Ave. (Station 6)

Pass Christian East Beach — the affected area is from Espy Ave. East to Hayden Ave. (Station 7)

Gulfport West Beach — the affected area is from Marie Ave. east to Camp Ave. (Station 8)

Swimmers are reminded that the Beach Task Force has a standing recommendation that swimming should not occur during or within 24 hours of significant rainfall. More information about the Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program and the location of beach sampling stations is available here.

To be included in a public group list to receive beach advisories directly, text “MDEQbeach” to (833)259-4545 or follow MDEQ on Twitter: @MDEQ. MDEQ is responsible for protecting the state’s air, land, and water. The agency’s mission is to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of present and future generations of Mississippians by conserving and improving our environment and fostering wise economic growth through focused research and responsible regulation.