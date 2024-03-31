The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws and the Our Lady Academy Crescents both took second in their respective divisions at the Saint Stanislaus Challenge on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The Rocks scored 109 points to place second behind Glen Oaks of Baton Rouge with 198 points out of four teams in the track & field meet.

In the girls’ division, the Crescents scored 136 points to finish second behind North Pike with 168 points out of four teams.

The Rocks were led by event winner Brett Tyler who won the discus with a throw of 138’ 2” and was second in the shot put with a distance of 40’ 6 1/2”.

Other top three finishers for SSC include Tripp Lee (400m, 3rd, 58.38), Clay Hall (1600m, 3rd, 5:14.98), Luke Lavergne (3200m, 2nd, 14:30.85; pole vault, 3rd, 7’), Blake Henley (300m hurdles, 3rd, 55.12), the 4x100m relay team (3rd, 52.32), the 4x400m relay team (2nd, 4:11.39), the 4x800m relay team (10:35.83), Lochlan Miller (pole vault, 2nd, 8’ 6”), Robert Kegosien (shot put, 3rd, 36’ 3”), and Salvator Riccardi (discus, 3rd, 121’ 7”).