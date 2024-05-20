Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach High School Class of 1972 alumni have funded a $2,100.00 scholarship awarded to LBHS senior Edjuan Trautman. The Class of 1972, through donations from classmates, raised the funds for this award and also donated to a local community non-profit organization.

This is the first year of the scholarship, and the classmates hope to make it an annual event. The class is currently preparing for their fall class reunion and are pursuing additional fundraising avenues to grow the awards each year.

Edjuan Trautman is a 2024 graduate of Long Beach High School. He plans to attend Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and hopes to pursue a career in sports medicine. Edjuan played football for the Bearcats.

“I enjoyed coaching this young man the last two years. He is very deserving of this scholarship,” said Bearcats Head Coach Jacob Massey. Mary Westmoreland, his former teacher added, “He was one of the nicest, kindest students I have ever had the pleasure of teaching. He always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face.”

“Our hopes are that this scholarship will help in some small way to ease the financial burden of the ever-increasing costs surrounding post-secondary education. The class of 1972 is honored to give back to the community and to the school district that gave so much to us,” stated Denise Daniel.

The funding for the LBHS Class of 1972 scholarship is managed by the Long Beach Excellence in Education Foundation. The foundation supports the LBSD by supplementing programs for staff and students through donations and fundraising. For more information regarding the foundation, contact them at lbexcellenceineducation@gmail.com.

Tax-deductible donations may be made at https://bit.ly/LB-EEF.