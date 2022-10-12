Gazebo Gazette

On November 26, 1943 the British troop ship, HMT Rohna, was hit by a new weapon of War: a radio controlled, rocket guided missile. More than 1,000 American soldiers perished in this disaster including thirteen sons of Mississippi (one of whom was from Pass Christian).

The Pass Christian Historical Society will hold its monthly membership meeting on Monday, October 17th, 2022 at 7 pm to discuss this historical event.

Classified by the British and American governments, the Rohna disaster remains unknown to history. The Pass Christian Historical Society speaker will be Catherine Ladnier, the niece of a survivor, who will share her story of discovery.

A discovery made possible through the letters she inherited from her mother.

The Historical Society is located at 201 East Scenic Drive in Pass Christian and meeting is free and is open to the public.

If you have any questions or need further information, please call the Historical Society at 228-452-7254 or email info@passhistory.org.