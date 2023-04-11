by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws and the Our Lady Academy Crescents made the short trip to St. Patrick High School in Biloxi for the Division 8-3A championships on Tuesday, April 4.

The Rocks placed third in the boys’ standings with 44.50 points behind St. Patrick with 67 points followed by Jefferson Davis County with 51.50. The Crescents also placed third in the girls’ standings with 44 points behind St. Patrick with 77 points and Jefferson Davis County with 48 points. The top four finishers in each event advance to the Region 4-3A track and field meet that will be held at St. Patrick on Saturday, April 22.

The top four finishers for Saint Stanislaus were led by event winners Ilias Rida in the shot put with a winning throw of 42′ 3″, Chandler Chapman in the long jump with a winning jump of 20′ 1″ and in the 300m hurdles with a time of 43.61, and Micah Bishop in the 110m hurdles with a winning time of 15.18.

Chapman also advanced with a second place finish in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.46 while Bishop also advanced in the 400m dash with a second place time of 52.29, a fourth place finish in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.38, and third place in the 200m with a time of 24.04.

Other qualifiers for SSC include Blake Henley who placed third in the high jump with a height of 5′ 4″, Bret Tyler with a second place finish in the discus with a throw of 112′ and a third place finish in the shot put with a throw of 38′ 4″. Robert Kergosien was third in the discus with a throw of 90′ 9″ and Peter Hanlon was fourth with a throw of 87′ 6″. Richard Niolet advanced with a fourth place finish in the 400m with a time of 55.38 and Lochlan Miller advanced with a fourth place finish in the 1600m with a time of 5:24.32. Charlie Hoffman advanced in the 3200m run with a fourth place finish with a time of 14:29.40.

The 4x800m relay team placed third with a time of 10:29.61 while the 4x100m relay team was second with a time of 46.65. The 4x200m relay team placed third with a time of 1:42.09 and the 4x400m relay team was fourth with a time of 4:24.08.

The Crescents were led by event winners Riley Cruthirds who won the long jump with a leap of 13′ 9″ and Henrietta Doxey who won the 1600m with a time of 5:52.96. The 4x100m relay team won with a time of 55.62 and the 4x200m relay team was also first with a time of 1:55.78. The 4x400m relay team won with a time of 4:37.14.

Other top four finishers for the Crescents include Cruthirds who placed fourth in the 800m run with a time of 2:46.88 and Margaret Compretta who placed fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7′ 6″. Nicole Bradford was third in the shot put with a throw of 27′ 7″, and Gia Encrapera was third in the long jump with a leap of 13′ 8″. Emily Reinike was second in the high jump with a height of 4′ 10″ while Abby Zimmerman placed second in the 400m with a time of 1:02.90.

Emma Grace Cain placed third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 56.06 and Elle Powers placed third in the 3200m run with a time of 14:54.76. The 4x800m relay team placed second with a time of 11:03.61.