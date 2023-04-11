Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College held an open house event on Thursday, April 6, to mark the launch of its new Kubota Tech and National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) partnership. The event, held at the college’s West Harrison County Center in Long Beach, showcased the new partnership and provided prospective students, local Kubota Dealers, and the community the opportunity to meet MGCCC staff and tour the facilities.

The partnership marks the first of its kind in Mississippi and makes MGCCC’s program one of only 10 official Kubota Tech programs in the nation.

“This Kubota Tech training is a wonderful option for our students who want to prepare for high-demand careers in the off-road diesel industry,” said Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC president. “As this industry continues to grow, we are excited about the possibilities afforded by our partnership and the training opportunities it provides.”

The new NC3 & Kubota Tech partnership provides students with a pathway to earn industry-recognized certifications focused on the repair and service of Kubota equipment, giving them the knowledge and skills for employment as a diesel technician in the off-road diesel industry. NC3, Kubota, and college faculty were on hand at the open house to share information about the partnership, answer questions, and provide tours of the facility.

“Through the NC3 & Kubota Tech program, students have the opportunity to learn an in-demand technical trade, receive hands-on training, earn industry-recognized certifications, and develop highly marketable skills that will help set themselves apart in an increasingly competitive workforce,” said Jeff Wagley, manager of educational partnerships for Kubota Tractor Corporation.

The programs that will be impacted by the training include the Heavy Equipment Maintenance Technology (HEMT) and Maritime Multi-Craft Technology (MMT), both offered at West Harrison. For more information on either the HEMT or MMT programs and the new certification available, visit mgccc.edu/hemt ormgccc.edu/mmt.

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles.

NC3 was established to help build a workforce prepared to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s industries by connecting employers and educational institutions in synergistic partnerships that foster effective training, elevation of skilled careers, and employment opportunities.