Thursday, March 21, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office announced the discovery of an unidentified deceased male on Cat Island.

According to Harrison County Sheriff Matt Haley, fishermen contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office after locating deceased male along the shoreline of Cat Island.

The Harrison County Marine Patrol and Harrison County Coroner’s Office responded to Cat Island and located the deceased male who was wearing long grey pants, boots, a white shirt and a jean jacket. The male was transported to the State Crime Lab and cause of death is currently unknown.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Officer at 228-897-1364.