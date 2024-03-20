Gazebo Gazette

Recently, Pass Christian High School had students place in the top 15 in the nation for their Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition. These students are eligible to compete and represent PCHS on a national level at the national meeting in Seattle this summer!

Madison Hurst- Chapter Website Level 2 Jaylin Bryan – Red Talk on Education Level 2 Aria Grady- Red Talk on Education Level 3 Zuriyah Engs placed in the top 8 in the 2023-2024 FCCLA / Knowledge Matters Virtual Business Challenge