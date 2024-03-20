Gazebo Gazette

“I am called the Friendship Oak. Those who enter my shadow will remain friends through all their lifetime.”

The historical landmark on The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach, with the marker bearing this message, sparks curiosity and fond memories for many who encounter the 537-year-old oak near Hardy Hall. The mighty tree has stood as one of nature’s centurions through centuries of Mississippi Gulf Coast history; some who’ve walked beneath its branches claim it possesses the power to plant lifelong friendships.

Historians have surmised the oak was a sapling when Christopher Columbus made his way to the Americas, and that when explorer Ponce de Leon reached Florida in search of the mythical Fountain of Youth, the oak started to bear acorns. As the years passed, it witnessed pirate ships sail into the Mississippi Gulf Coast, some with crews led by Lafitte and Blackbeard.

The Friendship Oak then reached its full state of development during Napoleon’s reign, and after withstanding an untold number of powerful hurricanes while aging gracefully, it is seen today as a symbol of resilience, resistance, and growth.

Dr. David Holt, associate professor of geography at USM Gulf Park, describes the events the oak has witnessed throughout its time on campus, from the joy of weddings to the wrath of Mother Nature.