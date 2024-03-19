by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved Robert Collins as County Administrator for Harrison County, Mississippi during a special called meeting Monday, March 18, 2024 at the county courthouse in Gulfport, Miss.

With a notable career spanning (28) twenty-eight years with AT&T, as an Associate Director, CNIO in Louisiana and Mississippi. Collins managed (10) ten outside Network Plant Managers, (180) one-hundred, eighty Field Technicians and (2) two personnel. Collins also managed the AT&T Central Office Operations for Southwest, Louisiana.

Collins is a member of the National Network Disaster Recovery Team and the National First Net Operations Team. Collins brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role as County Administrator, which will commence on April 1, 2024.

The new county administrator will take the place of former Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson who was acting on an interim basis in the position until filled. Peterson was employed by the county on a consulting basis after serving in law enforcement for over 30 years.

Collins holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi.