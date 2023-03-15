The Friendship Oak Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) in Long Beach, Miss. turned 40th Anniversary is March 31, 2023.

On that date in 1983, Mrs. William Sanders, State Regent of Mississippi administered the oath of office to Mrs. John C. Elkins, Organizing Regent, as thirteen members gathered under the over 500-year-old Friendship Oak Tree located on the campus of the University of Southern Mississippi, Gulf Park.

A 40th Anniversary Celebration was held by the Chapter at their meeting on March 8, 2023 at the Great Southern Club in Gulfport, Miss.

A PowerPoint was created of the 1983-1984 Chapter yearbook and was shown during the meeting. A program was given on stories of the organization of the Chapter and of its namesake, The Friendship Oak tree.

The historic Friendship Oak tree is 500 – 600 years old. A luncheon was followed by dessert of a beautifully decorated cake. Commemorative favors of a leather bookmark were given to all who attended and the opportunity to purchase a lovely commemorative pin was given to all as well.

A placard underneath the tree states, “I am the Friendship Oak. Those who enter my shadow will remain friends through all their lifetimes.”