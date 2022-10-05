by Joseph W. Gex II, Contributing Writer

The Saint Stanislaus Rock-A-Chaws hosted the Lakeshore Titans in an interstate battle ‘between the walls’ at the Brother Philip Memorial Athletic Complex Friday night. The Rocks (3-3) ran past the Titans 38-20 in the first meeting between the two schools in any sport.

The Titans (3-2), a 4A school from Mandeville, started the game on offense and marched 76 yards in seven plays to light the scoreboard first when Samuel Willie hit Colby Ziegler for a 52-yard scoring toss with 8:52 left in the first quarter. The PAT made the score 7-0.

The Rocks returned the favor when Chandler Chapman sprinted 69 yards for the score on the first play from scrimmage with 8:31 left in the first quarter. Noel converted the PAT to knot the score at 7-7.

On the Titans’ second possession of the game, they needed just five plays before Kyle Gegenheimer connected with Mason Gegenheimer for a 38-yard scoring aerial on a double-pass. The PAT was good giving the Titans a slim 14-7 lead.

The Rocks methodically moved down the field on a 11-play drive that ended with a 41-yard field goal to make the score 14-10.

The Rock defense held firm forcing a punt. But, the Rocks offense could not move the ball despite have a 12-play drive that ended at the Titan 6 yard line.

The Rock defense bowed up forcing a congested punt situation from the Titan 5 yard line.

The Titans punter had the ball snapped overfishing head that resulted in a safety for SSC with 5:43 left in the half. The score was now 14-12.

The Titans kicked off to SSC which started their possession on the Titan 44 yard line.

The Rocks needed just three plays to get into the end zone on a 38-yard run by Chapman with 4:41 left in the game. A muffed snap forced a two-point conversion attempt that fell short leaving the score 18-14.

On the ensuing possession, the Titans got gains of 18 and 28 yards on the Willie to Ziegler hookup. Jacob Bradford decided against anymore completions sacking Gegenheimer for a six-yard loss. On the next play, Chapman stepped in from of a pass and intercepted the ball. After a Rock penalty, the ball was placed at the Rock 21 yard line.

Henry Nunmaker gained 11 yard while Chapman picked up 8 and 14 yards. Osborne found Dicerbo for a 20-yard gain followed by a 31-yard scoring toss to Ethan Galloway with 48 seconds left in the half. Noel’s PAT hit the left upright leaving the score 24-14 at intermission.

The Rocks came out after halftime and scored on the second play from scrimmage when Chapman broke free for a 44-yard scoring run with 11:27 left in the third quarter. Noel’s PAT pushed the score to 31-14.

The Titans moved the ball sporadically on their first series until Spencer Cornell forced a fumble and recovered it near midfield.

The Rocks went back to a heavy dose of Chapman as he had carries of 15, 2, 12, and 5 yards before Osborne hit Jackson Dicerbo with a 7-yard scoring toss with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Noel’s PAT ended the scoring for SSC for the game with the Rocks out front 38-14.

The Titans added a four yard scoring run with three minutes left to play. Brady Logan broke through to block the PAT leaving the final score 38-20.

SSC head coach Nate Encrapera commented, “Our assistant coaches did a tremendous job getting our position groups ready to play tonight. We were able to do many of the small things right tonight and that helped. Also, when you have a weapon like Evan Noel, you have to put him in situations to be successful. Chandler Chapman is a back with the ability to anticipate what will be open and hit that hole quick and hard. He is a special player. Now, we have to get focused on West Marion and opening the season that means everything – division play. We let this one get away from us last year by not executing in the second half. We can’t let that happen. We have to stay focused on the small things and execute.”

The Rocks were led by Chapman who carried the ball 32 times for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns. Osborne was 6-for-13 passing for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. On defense, the Rocks were paced by Spencer Cornell with 12 tackles and fumble recovery followed by Bruno Dall with 8 tackles with a pass break up and hurry. Brady Logan added 5 solo tackles, a pass break up and blocked PAT.

This week the Rocks travel to West Marion to take on the Trojans. The series is tied at 1-1 with West Marion winning last year 26-20 in the final minute. This is the Division 8-3A opener for Saint Stanislaus while West Marion lost to Seminary last week 46-6.

Front Photo: Saint Stanislaus wide receiver Ethan Galloway (#1) breaks free to catch his 31-yard scoring aerial from Hudson Osborne in the Rocks’ 38-20 victory over the Lakeshore Titans Friday night by Richard Gleber.