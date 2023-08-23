Gazebo Gazette

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) has partnered with the Pass Christian Public Library to sponsor a special presentation by archaeology researcher Dr. Gregory Waselkov on Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. at the city library.

Waselkov’s presentation is titled, “Indian Ditch of Gulf Shores, Alabama.” He will share details of his research on the 1,400-year-old Native American canal in southern Alabama, including how the nearly mile-long structure allowed inhabitants to paddle to rich fishing grounds and access trade routes.

“OLLI members and others along the coast are eager to learn more about a rare archeological find, an “Indian ditch,” in an area that many in the Deep South consider a vacation destination, Gulf Shores, Alabama,” said OLLI Director Paula Mathis. “The opportunity to learn of the history of the land and its use before it was occupied by white settlers, long before it became a tourist spot, is most exciting. We’re delighted that Dr. Greg Waselkov has agreed to share his fascinating findings with us.”

Waselkov has a BA in anthropology from the University of Missouri-Columbia, and an MA and a PhD in anthropology from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. After working for nine years as a research associate at Auburn University, he began teaching at the University of South Alabama in 1988. As Professor Emeritus, he oversees the university’s archaeology department.

In recent years, Waselkov planned and helped construct the university’s Archaeology Museum and served as its first director. He is presently serving as president of the Southeastern Archaeological Conference, and edited that society’s professional journal, Southeastern Archaeology.

Admission to the presentation is free and open to the public with light refreshments available. For more information, contact the Pass Christian Public Library at 228.452.4596.