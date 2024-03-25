by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Around 6:30pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Long Beach Fire Department responded to a call from Arbor Station Apartments off Highway 90 about a structure fire in one of the units.

According to Long Beach Fire Chief Griff Skellie, the unit was fully involved when they arrived, but was contained after 45 minutes. There were no injuries reported from the fire, but the unit was totaled.

Along with the fire department, the Long Beach Police Department and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived on scene to provide some assistance. Skellie expressed the incident was possibly an accident, although would not comment further because it was still under investigation.