Gazebo Gazette

The works of art students at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County Campus are featured in the Annual Spring Student Art Exhibit and Competition in the Fine Art Gallery throughout the month of April, with a reception and awards presentation on April 26 at noon.

The entries comprise projects made in Drawing, Design, Painting, and Computer Art courses.

Among the students showcased in the exhibit is Serrenna Smith of Gulfport.

“After remaining in a seemingly never-ending state of limbo regarding my future ambitions, in all honesty, I think I knew what I wanted all along,” she said. “Art is the interest I could never completely give up, even at times where that felt like what I needed to do. It just took some time to learn to listen to myself.”

Some of her influences in her recent work include the stark simplicity of life, as well as the “self-reflection and existentialism that simplicity tends to inspire.”

Smith works mainly in pencil, ink pen, and oil paint.

“Once I graduate, I plan to continue developing my personal style and eventually begin a career in the tattoo industry as well as a business for my personal creations,” she said.

Kyla Ramos of D’Iberville was born and raised in the Philippines, where her love for art originated. “Mostly from the streets of my city decorated with street art which brought color everywhere,” she said.

Recently she has been familiarizing herself with watercolors and digital art.

“I hope to become an animator after graduation, but I am still learning to establish my own style,” she said. “An artist should never be limited with the tools available to them, and it’s only up to me to want to grow in my art.”

Sophomore Lisa Tran of D’Iberville takes inspiration is from her childhood and culture.

“My heritage and love for nature have been a reoccurring theme in my art,” she said. “My subjects contain whimsical women with reoccurring flowers like lotus or lily pads.”

After graduation, she plans to take a break from college for about a year and focus her attention on her artwork before possibly transferring to another college.

Vinh Vo of Biloxi will graduate in May with an Associate of Arts degree. He is a familiar face at the Harrison County Campus, participating in many campus organizations and being selected as Mr. Harrison County Campus this year.

“I decided to transfer to the School of Visual arts in New York to get my bachelor’s degree in 3D animation and visual effects,” he said. “When I got to college to learn art, I actually was really inspired by my art teacher for her style of realism, and I kept practicing that style and improved a lot. Once I graduate from art school, I am going to apply at many animation industries such as Dreamwork, Pixar, or even Walt Disney.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Harrison County Campus is located at 2226 Switzer Road in Gulfport. The art gallery is located in the Fine Arts Building, building D. Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, contact cecily.cummings@mgccc.edu or 228-897-3909.

Photos: Front Photo – Artwork by Genesis Ulloa Garcia is on display at the MGCCC Student Art Exhibition and Competition at the Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery. Inner Photo: Artwork by Lisa Tran is on display at the MGCCC Student Art Exhibition and Competition at the Harrison County Campus Fine Art Gallery.