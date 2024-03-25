by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

On the consent agenda Tuesday evening, March 19, 2024, the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen unanimously approved Jeepin’ the Coast (JTC) to use the Harbor Greenspace for Wednesday, May 29th, 2024. Jennifer Moran; representative and founder of the event, addressed a few questions asked by the Board of Aldermen in their meeting.

JTC unites thousands of Jeep enthusiasts from all around the US for an annual 5 day Jeep event on the MS Gulf Coast which offers 26 miles of beautiful white sandy beaches. We set up multiple family friendly events for Jeepers to hang together or branch off into their own adventure throughout the Gulf Coast.

Upon request, Moran asked the city for barricades & cones, a digital traffic sign, use of the city’s stage, use of the harbor’s dumpster & facilities, trash cans, generators & panel board, use of harbor personnel, two police officers for security, any overtime that may accrue for city personnel/harbor/police/fire/public works/beautification, and other needs as deemed necessary by Mayor Jimmy Rafferty. Following discussion about specific details, the board approved the request.

Jeepin’ the Coast will start Wednesday, May 29, 2024 with registration from 3-7pm followed by the Kick-Off Party at the Davis Pavilion in downtown Pass Christian (200 Davis Avenue). While the Kick-Off Party will be a Hawaiian-style Luau, Aaron Foret will provided live entertainment from 5-8pm and a hot wing eating contest is in the works.