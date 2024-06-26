The Gazebo Gazette

WEST HARRISON COUNTY (GG) — On Tuesday, June 25, 2024, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Larmon Steele, of Gautier on three felony charges of Possession of Stolen Property (Vehicle), Felony Fleeing and Possession of a Controlled Substance, to wit; Cocaine.

On June 24, 2024, at approximately 4:15 pm, county deputies located a stolen Mercedes at a local hotel on Canal Road in West Harrison County, Mississippi. The officers attempted to make contact with the driver of the vehicle who fled and led deputies on a high-speed vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended in the parking lot of Faith Baptist Church where the driver, Nicholas Steele, exited the vehicle on foot leaving the vehicle unattended and in drive. The vehicle then collided into the A/C units of the church causing heavy damage.

Deputies initiated a search for several hours in the wooded area surrounding the church. Steele was located walking in the area but again attempted to flee on foot. Deputies were able to apprehend Steele who was also found in possession of cocaine.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and transported to the Harrison County Jail and held in lieu of a $60,000.00 surety bond set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert J. Fountain.