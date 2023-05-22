by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

In the third meeting called Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Harrison County Courthouse, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a partial payment to Gulf Hydraulics for emergency repairs to the Bayou Portage Bridge in Pass Christian, Mississippi. The amount for the payment to this bridge project is $50,000 from the county.

Harrison County Road Manager Timothy Smith explained to the Board of Supervisors that the total project would cost around $122,500 and there needs to be mobilization for boats because this could affect Gulf Coast Prestress Partners, Ltd. in the Pass Christian Industrial Park. Smith did express this should not cause any concern for car travel on the bridge with an exception during hurricane season.

The road manager estimated the repairs should begin mid-June 2023 depending on a few circumstances.

Additionally, the county board unanimously approved the city of Pass Christian’s request for financial support needed to assist in hosting the Jazz in the Pass Festival to be held at the War Memorial Park Sunday, May 28, 2023 pursuant to the terms of the Interlocal Government Cooperation Agreement between the city and Harrison County.

District 2 Supervisor Connie Rocko was absent from the special called meeting.