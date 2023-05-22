Jazz in the Pass will be back in War Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28th beginning at noon. The Jazz in the Pass celebrates the musical heritage of Pass Christian.

Pass Christian’s most famous musical native son and jazz legend, Captain John Handy (1900-1971). Captain John Handy is celebrated as an exemplary performer of traditional New Orleans jazz, but

his innovative and forceful work on the alto-saxophone also inspired rhythm and blues pioneers Louis Jordan and Earl Bostic.

This year the great nephew of John Handy, Julius Handy III will be one of the featured performers at Jazz in the Pass! Julius Handy is also a jazz saxophonist in New Orleans and carrying on his family’s tradition.