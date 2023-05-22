Gazebo Gazette
Jazz in the Pass will be back in War Memorial Park on Sunday, May 28th beginning at noon. The Jazz in the Pass celebrates the musical heritage of Pass Christian.
Pass Christian’s most famous musical native son and jazz legend, Captain John Handy (1900-1971). Captain John Handy is celebrated as an exemplary performer of traditional New Orleans jazz, but
his innovative and forceful work on the alto-saxophone also inspired rhythm and blues pioneers Louis Jordan and Earl Bostic.
This year the great nephew of John Handy, Julius Handy III will be one of the featured performers at Jazz in the Pass! Julius Handy is also a jazz saxophonist in New Orleans and carrying on his family’s tradition.
The complete band line up is as follows:
*Noon-1:45-Clinton High School Jazz Band
*2-3:45pm-Jake’s Jazz Trio featuring Camilla Ali
*4-5:45pm-Julius Handy III (Great- Nephew of Captain John Handy)
*6-8pm-Unfazed Show and Band
While the musicians are playing, visitors will be able to buy food and drink as well as browse a selection of craft vendors.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets (please leave glass containers at home). Come and relax under the oaks and enjoy some great mu- sic! Jazz in the Pass is a program under Pass Christian Main Street.