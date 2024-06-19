by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer

JACKSON (GG) — Three local players were recently named All-State by the Mississippi Association of Coaches. Chesley Rhodes and Brady Wallis of Saint Stanislaus College were named to the Class 3A All-State second team while Brendan Necaise of Pass Christian was selected for the Class 4A All-State second team.

Rhodes and Wallis helped the Rocks to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs before falling to Southeast Lauderdale and post a record of 17-11.

Rhodes, an outfielder and designated hitter for SSC, batted .338 for the season with 22 hits, 30 runs scored, 22 RBI, six doubles, and three homeruns with an on-base percentage of .527. Rhodes signed to play for Jones next season.

Wallis, a pitcher and first baseman, ended the year with a 7-2 record with an ERA of 3.45 with 62 strikeouts in 50.2 innings of work. At the plate, Wallis batted .321 with 25 hits, 13 runs scored, 27 RBI, three doubles, and two triples. Wallis signed to play next year with Jones.

Necaise, who played in the field and pitched for the Pirates, helped lead Pass Christian to the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs and a 10-19 overall record. He finished the season with a .286 batting average and .357 on-base percentage with 11 RBI. On the mound, Necaise threw 42 innings with 75 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Front Photo: Brendan Necaise of Pass Christian High School. Inside Photos: Chesley Rhodes & Brady Wallis of St. Stanislaus College Prep. Photos provided by Pass Christian & St. Stanislaus schools.