The Gazebo Gazette

The Long Beach Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Shealon Acree and 2-year-old Gabriel “Ziylar” McCall. Acree and McCall were last seen on Saturday June 22, leaving the area of Pecan Lane, Long Beach, heading to the beach.

Acree was wearing a red halter top and black shorts while they were last seen in a 2008 Ford Fusion, black in color.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of these individuals are asked to call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.