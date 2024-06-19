The event coordinators were honorary Rotarian – Lisa Smith, her husband Rotarian – Marshall Smith, and fellow Rotarian Paul Ellis who welcomed 50 participants for kayaking and paddleboard tours with SIP Paddle Rental. More than 125 guests enjoyed good food and fellowship during the event, which is the only fundraiser for the Pass Christian Rotary Club.

All proceeds went to the Rotary Club of Pass Christian and the projects they support throughout the community.

Commemorative paddles were awarded to the top non-Rotarian fundraisers: Gold Paddle Prize Package – Jo Ann Lozes, Silver Paddle Prize Package – Robert Thurmond, and Bronze Paddle Prize Package – Arianna Ryker.

Long term and new sponsors help to make this event successful.