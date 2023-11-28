Let me take this opportunity to wish you all a very Happy Holiday Season and in particular a Happy Thanksgiving. In this world we are living in, we sometimes forget the true meaning of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Thanksgiving is that time where we are reminded to take a moment or two to reflect on the overall picture. It’s a time to be thankful for family, friends, gifts, talents, and opportunities which we have been blessed with by God.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy provided some clarity when he acknowl- edged the Virginia and Massachusetts claims of celebrating the first Thanksgiving in the United States.

The President wrote, “Over Three centuries ago, our forefathers in Virginia and Massachusetts, far from home, in a lonely wilderness, set aside a time of Thanksgiving. On the appointed day, they gave reverent thanks for their safety, for good health, for the fertility of their crops and for the faith which united them in God.”

Our country’s founders recognized the importance of being thankful to our God. It is a tradition our founders felt was essential to thank God for gifts received, and for gifts to be received that would take our nation from its early years to its present leader among nations.

The importance of Thanksgiving Day in our lives can’t be measured. Yet, it seems corporate America would persist in skipping over Thanksgiving and going directly from Halloween to The Christmas Shopping Season.

Let’s examine the facts…

I could barely believe my ears when turning on the radio, while driving this past Monday, I was welcomed by Gene Autry’s Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. This was followed by Christmas song after Christmas Song.

In fact, the only words related to Thanksgiving had to do with something called “Black Friday.”

Yes…”Black Friday” is the term defined for the Friday after Thanksgiving that marks the start of the Holiday Shopping Season.

However, a trip to Walmart or Best Buy, and you learn that “Black Friday” actually begins a week before that Friday….Then there’s something called “Cyber Monday”, which is defined as the day where shoppers are encouraged to shop online the Monday after Thanksgiving.

But fear not, should you miss “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday”, there’s always “Cyber Week”….which is the extension of “Cyber Monday” to the following Friday.

Confused yet? Most notably, not a word about the Thanksgiving Holiday and what it stands for….It’s all about commerce and shopping…and Santa hasn’t even made it to town yet.

Is it any surprise that another one of our traditions is being ignored and forgotten.

We are surrounded by poor leadership in government and sadly even in areas that we have traditionally drawn strength from…namely our schools. We are sadly divided as a country, not on the issues, but ideology, as if one way of thinking will solve all the issues of the world.

There is little respect for different opinions and even less desire to work together. The family structure, roles, and traditions have little value in this world that has no place for accountability or reasoning.

For those few who still maintain the strong values and beliefs, who are leaders, and who dedicate their time to causes that have genuine importance…there is a feeling of frustration and overall exhaustion.