The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) School of Ocean Science and Engineering (SOSE) set an USM record with their recent glider mission in the Gulf of Mexico, which was deployed for 165 days, diving 775 times to 1,000 meters, traveling about 1525 miles at about 200 miles offshore from Gulfport, Miss.

Kevin Martin, Affiliate Senior Instrumentation Specialist and Ocean Observing Manager of the SOSE, has been conducting glider missions with USM since 2012 and is ecstatic about the new record for USM’s glider fleet.

“We try to operate during hurricane season,” Martin said. “We usually don’t get them out [in the water] until about August. The longest mission I had before this was 120 days.”

The glider started its mission in May 2023 with a goal to last a majority of hurricane season out in the open ocean. For 165 days, the glider recorded and sent data back to Martin and the Global Telecommunication System (GTS) for use in the ocean models that are used in the process of producing hurricane forecasts by the National Hurricane Center of the National Oceanic and Atmospher- ic Administration (NOAA).

The glider uses buoyancy to navigate through the water, and Martin programs command data to tell the glider where to go and what to do, then commanding the glider to dive underwater to collect more data used for research.

Once it reaches the surface, the data is sent to Martin, and then USM students analyze the findings; Martin can even control the glider from his cell phone thanks to new technologies.