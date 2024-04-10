Gazebo Gazette

Throughout the school year, P.E.O. Chapter B of Long Beach has been delivering school supplies to each of the campuses of the Long Beach School District. Recently, the last delivery of the year was made to Long Beach High School.

Members of Chapter B selected the supply drive as one of their annual community service projects. Members of the organization purchased and collected items for the drive.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization. True to the mission of promoting opportunities for women, education continues to be the primary philanthropy of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Through membership, the P.E.O. Sisterhood has brought together more than a half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them.

Organized in 1930, Chapter B-Long Beach serves as Mississippi’s second oldest chapter and remains very active in the community.

For more information about P.E.O., please visit peointernational.org and/or peomississippi.org.

(Front Photo: Representatives of P.E.O. Chapter B-Long Beach deliver supplies to Long Beach High School. Pictured L to R: Marsha Bishop, LBHS Counselor; Dominique Perryman, Linda Reeves, Kathy Cook, Vivian Ward, Linda Carden, Mary Westmoreland, P.E.O. Sisters; and Justin Sutton, LBHS Principal.)