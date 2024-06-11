Gazebo Gazette

GULFPORT (GG) — Tuesday, June 11, 2024, Regio Darrell Lavant of Moss Point, Miss. was sentenced to 35 years in prison for Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine after having been found guilty by a jury on March 1, 2024. According to Assistant District Attorney Jasmine Magee, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Katherine Gargiulo, the offense occurred in Pass Christian on October 27, 2019, when a Harrison County deputy conducted a traffic stop for careless driving on Interstate 10 near Exit 20.

Upon approaching the vehicle, of which Lavant was a passenger, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. Lavant was arrested after the deputy located nearly a kilogram of methamphetamine in Lavant’s backpack. Witness testimony at trial revealed that Lavant had traveled to Houston, Texas and met with an individual to pick up the drugs.

“I certainly know from being in this courtroom that meth destroys families, friendships, communities, economies. It contributes to homelessness and neglected children in our communities. I can’t count how many times I have heard a defendant tell me that their addiction to meth or some other drug, but mostly meth, contributed to their decision to commit other crimes. Methamphetamine undoubtedly destroys lives,” said Circuit Court Judge Randi P. Mueller during the sentencing hearing.

“I want to thank our Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for their vigilance and for being proactive in keeping our community safe. Methamphetamine is one of the most addictive drugs plaguing our communities. The sentence handed down by Judge Mueller reflects that seriousness,” said District Attorney W. Crosby Parker.

Lavant will serve the 35-year sentence in the Mississippi Department of Corrections without the possibility of early release or parole.