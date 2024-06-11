by Joseph W. Gex II, Staff Writer
HATTIESBURG (GG) — Saint Stanislaus senior P/1B Brady Wallis was selected to play in the D.M. Howie Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game last week. Wallis was selected for the South squad in the Class 3A/4A all-star game.
Wallis, a Jones College signee, pitched one inning and played two innings at first base in the All-Star game. Wallis stated, “This was a great honor to be selected to play. It shows that my hard work over the years has been recognized and I am truly grateful for this opportunity. It was especially unique to be able to take the field several players that I will see next season playing for Jones.”
This past season Wallis helped the Rocks to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. On the mound, Wallis was 7-2 in 12 appearances. In 59.2 innings pitched, Wallis allowed 40 hits with 62 strikeouts and a 3.45 ERA. At the plate, Wallis batted .321 with 25 hits, 27 RBI, three doubles, two triples, and drew 13 walks.
Wallis joins recent Rock selections to the Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game including Hugh LeMasters (2023), Hill Gainey (2023), Brandon Rhodes (2022),
Cole Fletcher (2021), Magruder O’Bannon (2018), Levi Knight (2018), Boomer Scar- borough (2010), James Abraham (2008), Cedric Smith (1990), Gus Aime (1983), and Joe Gex (1982).
Wallis ended, “It is hard to believe that my high school career has come to a close. I am ready to take the next step at Jones College. We have been blessed to have Coach Brad Corley lead us. I have tried to absorb everything he says and does like a sponge. He has reached the top and he knows what it takes. Now, I am focused on keeping my head down, working hard, and taking the next step.”
Wallis reports to Jones College in August for the fall baseball season.