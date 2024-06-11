Wallis, a Jones College signee, pitched one inning and played two innings at first base in the All-Star game. Wallis stated, “This was a great honor to be selected to play. It shows that my hard work over the years has been recognized and I am truly grateful for this opportunity. It was especially unique to be able to take the field several players that I will see next season playing for Jones.”

This past season Wallis helped the Rocks to the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs. On the mound, Wallis was 7-2 in 12 appearances. In 59.2 innings pitched, Wallis allowed 40 hits with 62 strikeouts and a 3.45 ERA. At the plate, Wallis batted .321 with 25 hits, 27 RBI, three doubles, two triples, and drew 13 walks.

Wallis joins recent Rock selections to the Crossroads Diamond Club All-Star game including Hugh LeMasters (2023), Hill Gainey (2023), Brandon Rhodes (2022),