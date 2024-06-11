The Summer Fair Showcases Seasonal Fun in June

by K.G. McAnally, Contributing Writer
BILOXI (GG) — The Mississippi Coast Coliseum welcomes thrill seekers of all ages to enjoy the 37th Annual Summer Fair, June 6th – 16th. This family-friendly event will not disappoint, selected as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, the South Mississippi Summer Fair in Biloxi is jam-packed with rides, food and fun.
Come early to beat the crowd. All-Day affordable event parking is conveniently located near the entrance for only $10. Admission for adults Monday-Thursday is $5 at the gate, adult admission is $10 Friday-Sunday. FREE admission for children age 5 and under.
Save time and get your tickets online. Armbands are available from $25 to $30 and ATMs are conveniently located but cash is not required. See times listed below:
•M-W 5:00pm-10:00pm
•TH 4:00pm-11:00pm
•FRI 5:00pm-11:00pm
•SAT 1:00pm-11:00pm
•SUN 1:00pm-8:00pm
Access the QR code upon entry to view the entertainment schedule, arena map, and locate the bathrooms. Attractions for all ages and interests await.
A variety of carnival rides offer family members of all ages a safe and memorable experience. Visit the Vendor Midway for some amazing cellular deals from T-Mobile.
Find your favorite fair foods in the Foodcourt. Stop by to see Mrs. Jackie for a funnel cake and a Coke. The Lemon Shack offers fresh squeezed lemonade and there are so many other delicious options. Don’t forget the cotton candy!
Enjoy the Electrifying Magic of world renowned magician, Jay Mattioli. Be amazed by breathtaking illusions, levitation and Jay’s hilarious stage performance. Then join the non-stop Foam Party!
Visit the petting zoo, feed the animals and take advantage of a rare opportunity to ride a camel. Don’t miss the Pig Race! Then enjoy Wolves of the World, a truly unique educational experience.
Feeling lucky? Check out the Game Midway and win a souvenir for that special someone. Enjoy the LIVE music! And don’t miss the Rock-N-Circus, this show rocks!
Shaded seating is conveniently located throughout the fair grounds. Clean, air conditioned restrooms are available inside the Coliseum. Visit the Mist Tent to cool off and get some relief from the heat.
Enjoy the breeze and take in all the sights and sounds. Savor the flavors of the fair and make the 37th Annual South Mississippi Summer Fair your staycation destination!