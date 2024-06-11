The Summer Fair Showcases Seasonal Fun in June

Come early to beat the crowd. All-Day affordable event parking is conveniently located near the entrance for only $10. Admission for adults Monday-Thursday is $5 at the gate, adult admission is $10 Friday-Sunday. FREE admission for children age 5 and under.

Save time and get your tickets online. Armbands are available from $25 to $30 and ATMs are conveniently located but cash is not required. See times listed below:

•M-W 5:00pm-10:00pm

•TH 4:00pm-11:00pm

•FRI 5:00pm-11:00pm

•SAT 1:00pm-11:00pm

•SUN 1:00pm-8:00pm

Access the QR code upon entry to view the entertainment schedule, arena map, and locate the bathrooms. Attractions for all ages and interests await.

A variety of carnival rides offer family members of all ages a safe and memorable experience. Visit the Vendor Midway for some amazing cellular deals from T-Mobile.

Find your favorite fair foods in the Foodcourt. Stop by to see Mrs. Jackie for a funnel cake and a Coke. The Lemon Shack offers fresh squeezed lemonade and there are so many other delicious options. Don’t forget the cotton candy!