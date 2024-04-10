Gazebo Gazette

The city of Pass Christian officially closed offices immediately in recommendation of the Fire Department. A tornado was reported by city officials near the Diamondhead area at 10:45am Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a:

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana, Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana, Harrison County in southern Mississippi, Hancock County in southern Mississippi, Western Jackson County in southern Mississippi and Eastern Pearl River County in southern Mississippi until 1130 AM CDT.

* At 10:31am CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Lumberton to 12 miles northeast of Kiln to 4 miles northwest of Shoreline Park to 5 miles southwest of Pearlington, moving east at 55 mph. There is a hazard of roughly 70 mph wind gusts.

Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.