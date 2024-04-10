Gazebo Gazette

The Friends of the Pass Christian Public Library will gather on Friday, April 12th beginning at 10am for the National Library Week celebration. The Friends of the Library will hold their annual meeting and election of officers at that time.

The 2024 One Book One Pass Author and Book will be revealed at this time as well. In addition to coffee, there will be refreshments and time for fellowship.

Coffee with Friends is free and open to the public (and includes refreshments). If you need further information or have any questions, please call the library at 228-452-4596 or email at passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. https://www.facebook.com/events/323182033643525