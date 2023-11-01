Gazebo Gazette

Mississippi’s General Election Day is less than a week away. The November 7 ballot features statewide, state district, county, and county district offices.

To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, visit the My Election Day portal to receive election information tailored to your specific address.

Polls for the General Election will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to our Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

For elections questions, call the Elections Division at (800) 829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms. gov, or visit YallVote.ms.