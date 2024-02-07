Gazebo Gazette



On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, eighteen year-old Lional Jackson, of Gulfport, pled guilty to robbing a sixteen-year-old victim on October 23, 2021, and to shooting and killing twenty-five-year-old Kerry Young on July 3, 2022. Jackson entered his guilty pleas on Monday in front of Circuit Court Judge Randi Mueller. After accepting the guilty pleas, Judge Mueller stated that “it is a far too often scenario we see in the news and in this courtroom lately fifteen and sixteen-year-old kids with guns involved in a homicide.” Judge Mueller then sentenced Jackson to serve the maximum sentence of 15 years on the robbery charge, and the maximum sentence of 20 years on the manslaughter charge.

The two sentences are to run consecutively, for a total of 35 years to serve in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

On October 23, 2021, the Gulfport Police Department was called to a robbery at Gulf Mist Apartments on Pass Road. Police were able to obtain video surveillance capturing the robbery.

“In the video, Jackson, who was 15 at the time, and four other teens, can be seen jumping out of an SUV, chasing the sixteen-year-old victim behind a building, and then returning to the SUV moments later carrying the victim’s book bag, shoes, phone, and headphones,” said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker, who prosecuted the case for the State.

The victim later told police that the suspects chased him down, knocked him to the ground, and repeatedly punched and kicked him, while stripping him of his belongings. Three of the co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty and have been sentenced for the robbery.

“Each of the three co-defendants, who were likewise sentenced to serve multi-year prison sentences, identified Jackson as an accomplice in the robbery,” said Baker.

Jackson also pled guilty to the July 3, 2022, killing of Kerry Young which occurred at William Bell Apartments. During that investigation, Jackson gave a recorded interview with police where he explained that while playing video games with Young at Young’s apartment,

Young became angry with Jackson for wearing sunglasses inside the apartment. Young then began to slap Jackson repeatedly in the back of the head. Jackson then grabbed Young’s gun, which was sitting on the couch, and shot Young.