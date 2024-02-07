Gazebo Gazette

Looking for something for the kids to do during the next school intercession?

Have them come join a Fun with Food 3 Day Cooking Workshop offered by the Mississippi Healthy Happy Program and the Harrison County MSU Extension Service on February 14 – 16, 2024 from 2 to 4 pm each day at Pass Christian Library. Please note that this workshop is exclusively for children in 4th to 6th grade who can attend all three workshop days.

The best part? The workshop is completely free! However, you must register your child by stopping by the library or calling 228-452-4596.

During the workshop, your child will have the opportunity to taste new foods, learn how food is grown, use math, reading, and time skills, practice food and kitchen safety skills, play new games, and of course, cook! It’s a great way to introduce your child to the world of cooking and nutrition. But hurry, workshop space is limited! So, go ahead and call today to register your child.

Additionally, the second program has been rescheduled to February. What is a semi-precious stone? Join the library staff on Wednesday, February 14th at 2pm for a presentation by Bob and Connie Boyd of Unique Stones on The Science and Art of Semi-Precious Stones.

This educational program will describe semi-precious stones including how they are made and how to use them for jewelry and other purposes. Everyone is welcome-this program is free and open to the public!

The Pass Christian Library is located at 111 Hiern Avenue in Pass Christian. Please call the library at 228-452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com for more information!