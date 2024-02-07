Gazebo Gazette

The Pass Christian Police Department released Public Service Announcement, in cooperation with the city of Pass Christian and the St. Paul Carnival Association (SPCA), is announcing the following guidelines for the 2024 St. Paul Carnival Association Mardi Gras Parade scheduled to roll through beautiful downtown Pass Christian on Sunday, February 11rd, 2024.

The parade will roll promptly at 12:00pm and the streets in the Float Staging Area (2nd Street West from Courtney Avenue to Davis Avenue) will be closed at 8am. Additionally, areas between Davis Avenue from 2nd street to the Railroad Tracks along with Fleitas Avenue south from the tracks will also be closed at 8am.

Streets on the parade route will be closed to traffic promptly at 10:30am. Business owners, employees, and permit holders will be allowed access until 11:00am. All traffic from Market Street to Clarence Avenue will be merged from four lanes to two between 10:45-11am on Highway 90.

There will be no street parking anywhere on the parade route and no vehicles will be allowed to park in the median on Hwy 90.

The Pass Christian Police Department expresses a thanks to everyone for their help in making the SPCA Mardi Gras Parade one that reflects the welcoming and friendly spirit of our community.

Please contact the Pass Christian Police Department if there are any questions about the information provided at (228)452-3301 or www.pass-christian.com