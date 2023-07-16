by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com

The Mississippi Humanities Council donated a historic Freedom Marker for Pass Christian Native and Civil Rights Advocate Lawrence Guyot, Jr. on Friday July 7, 2023 at the corner of Coastal Family Health Center off Davis Avenue. Pass Christian Ward 2 Alderwoman Regina Charlot helped bring the event together along with a bench donated by the JW Randolph Center Education Committee. Along with several of the late Guyot’s family members present, all of the city aldermen came minus Alderman-at- Large Kenny Torgeson, and Mayor Jimmy Rafferty welcomed the audience to Pass Christian.

Born and raised in Pass Christian, Guyot, Jr. learned about voter discrimination and began registering citizens to vote while a student at Tougaloo College. He became a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in Mississippi.

In 1964, Guyot chaired the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, challenging the state’s all-white Democratic Party. He earned a law degree in 1971, moved to Washington, D.C. and worked for justice the remainder of his life.

Guyot passed away in 2012 at the age of 73 in Maryland due to complications with his health. The Civil Rights leader was married to Monica Klein Guyot and had two children Julie-Guyot Diagnose and Lawrence Guyot III.

Both children were present at the marker ceremony.