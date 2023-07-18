Gazebo Gazette

During the month of July, recreational fishing seasons for two species will be closing. The first closure was Mississippi’s recreational Red Snapper season that closed Friday, July 7, 2023 After the closure, no Red Snapper shall be landed or possessed in Mississippi state territorial waters.

Anglers should close out any trips as soon as possible so landings information can be compiled by Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) staff.

As a reminder for those fishing this week, one angler per vessel, per trip is required to report through the MDMR Tails n’ Scales system. Anglers are encouraged to report additional information for Gray Snapper and Cobia while Mississippi’s Red Snapper season is open.

Additionally, Officials with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced that the recreational fishing season for Red Grouper will close in Mississippi territorial waters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12:01 a.m. local time.

Marine Patrol officers encountering anglers harvesting or possessing Red Snapper without a trip authorization number will result in fish confiscation and fines.

