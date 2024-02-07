by Hunter Dawkins, Publisher/Owner – thegazebogazette@gmail.com or hdawkins@supertalk.fm

Southern Mississippi and former St. Stanislaus Catholic High School Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Ladner was hospitalized Tuesday, February 6 after suffering what the school described as a “heart-related medical emergency.”

School officials said Ladner is expected to make a full recovery, but will step away from the team for now. Associate head coach Juan Cardona will act as head coach while Ladner recuperates.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jay and his family as he works to make a full recovery,” athletic director Jeremy McClain said in a school statement. “We will continue to support our coaches and student-athletes at the highest level while he is away from the team.”

The 58-year-old Ladner is in his fifth season at Southern Mississippi and has a 61-84 record, including a 37-19 mark over the last two seasons. Southern Mississippi went 25-8 and won the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title last year.

He took over Southern Mississippi’s program after going 76-88 in five seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, including a 39-28 record over his last two years. Ladner guided the team to a 76–88 record and a Southland Conference regular season title and the program’s first NIT appearance in 2018. On April 18, 2019 Ladner was named the head men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Southern Miss, replacing Doc Sadler.

He coached at the high school level in Mississippi for over two decades at St. Stanislaus Catholic High School and was head coach at Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi, from 2012-14 where he led the Bobcats to the NJCAA Division I National Championship, becoming the lowest seed to ever win the national championship before being hired by Southeastern Louisiana.

During his time at St. Stanislaus from 1990-2010, Ladner was a resident of Pass Christian.

Southern Mississippi (12-11, 6-5 Sun Belt) hosts Old Dominion (6-17, 2-9) on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.